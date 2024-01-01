Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. 2,533,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

