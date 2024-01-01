Contrasting Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) & Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coca-Cola Amatil and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A Celsius 0 2 12 0 2.86

Celsius has a consensus target price of $63.18, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Celsius’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Celsius 13.54% 160.56% 13.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.3% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celsius shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Celsius’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Celsius $653.60 million 19.33 -$187.28 million $0.48 113.58

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celsius.

Summary

Celsius beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited produces and distributes non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. The company offers various non-alcoholic beverages, such as energy drinks, juices, bottled water, coffee and tea, flavored milk, and other drinks. It also offers alcoholic beverages, including beer, cider, whisky, rum, and vodka. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name. It also provides CELSIUS On-the-Go, a powdered form of the active ingredients in functional energy drinks in individual On-The-Go packets and canisters; and sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate, as well as pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Sweetened name; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery distributors and direct to retailers, include supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

