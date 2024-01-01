Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Update

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

See Also

