comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
comScore Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of comScore stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. comScore has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $29.50.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts expect that comScore will post -12.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore
About comScore
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than comScore
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.