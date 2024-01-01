comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

comScore Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of comScore stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. comScore has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts expect that comScore will post -12.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in comScore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 180,923 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in comScore by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in comScore by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 207,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

