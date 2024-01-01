Comparing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -105.28% N/A -19.91% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 2.30 -$15.93 million ($2.96) -1.40 Land Securities Group $953.54 million 7.11 -$746.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Land Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Altisource Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altisource Asset Management and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

