Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 49.1% in December

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 684,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ELP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 2,518,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

