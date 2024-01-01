Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 49.1% in December

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 684,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance
Shares of ELP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 2,518,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.91.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
