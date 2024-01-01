Ciena’s (CIEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.01 on Thursday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,588 shares of company stock worth $994,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,110,000 after purchasing an additional 221,721 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after buying an additional 307,749 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,589,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.6% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 41.9% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 308,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,907 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.