Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 30.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPK traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,587. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.