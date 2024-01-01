Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Set to Split on Friday, January 5th

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,359.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

