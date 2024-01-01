Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $48.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $48,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.89. The company had a trading volume of 447,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $174.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.