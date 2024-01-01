Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $402,865,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $706.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $655.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.21. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.