Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $213.80

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $225.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $146.42 and a twelve month high of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

