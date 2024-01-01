Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $130.43

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.43.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

