Bridgeworth LLC Has $31.46 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,099 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $436.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.45 and its 200 day moving average is $408.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

