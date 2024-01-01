Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. 10,489,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

