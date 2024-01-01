Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Branicks Group Stock Down 1.1 %
DDCCF stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
Branicks Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.