Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Branicks Group Stock Down 1.1 %

DDCCF stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

