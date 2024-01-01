BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.64 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

