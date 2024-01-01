Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) vs. Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Financial Analysis

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Free Report) and Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Bumrungrad Hospital Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -273.96% N/A -108.36% Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bionik Laboratories and Bumrungrad Hospital Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumrungrad Hospital Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Bumrungrad Hospital Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.80 million 0.69 -$4.95 million ($0.71) -0.14 Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 1.97

Bumrungrad Hospital Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumrungrad Hospital Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumrungrad Hospital Public beats Bionik Laboratories on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy centers, arrhythmia centers, behavioral health centers, breast centers, breastfeeding clinics, home service centers, clinics yangon, COVID-19 recovery clinics, heart valve centers, robotic surgery centers, spine institute, rehabilitation centers, children's (pediatrics) centers, colorectal surgery centers, complex coronary artery intervention centers, comprehensive sleep clinics, cornea transplant centers, dental centers, diagnostic centers, diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, dialysis centers, digestive disease centers, ear, nose and throat centers, emergency centers, endocrinology, diabetes and clinical nutrition centers, esperance, expatriate liaison centers, eye centers, fertility centers and IVF clinics, gastrointestinal motility centers, health screening centers, hearing and balance clinics, heart institute, holistic wound care centers, horizon regional cancer centers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy centers, intensive care unit, and medical clinics. The company also operates memory clinics, nephrology centers, neurocritical care, neuroscience centers, new life healthy aging clinics, nutrition services, orthopedic centers, parkinson's disease and movement disorders clinics, perinatal centers, pharmacy services, plastic (cosmetic) surgery centers, preventive genomics and integrative medicine, pride clinics, pulmonary (lung) centers, refractive surgery centers, robotic scoliosis centers, skin (dermatology) centers, sports medicine & joint centers, surgery clinics and surgery centers, travel medicine centers, urology centers, vaccine clinics, scientific wellness centers, vitallife skin and aesthetic centers, and women's centers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

