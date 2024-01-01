BetterWealth LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BetterWealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 108,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after acquiring an additional 180,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX remained flat at $24.42 during midday trading on Monday. 518,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

