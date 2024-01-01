Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.