Barrett & Company Inc. Has $673,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.96. 3,788,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,638,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

