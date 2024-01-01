Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.46. 299,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

