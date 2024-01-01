Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. Analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

