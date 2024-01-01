Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $456,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.