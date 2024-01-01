Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 6,399 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.