Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 606 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after buying an additional 1,116,939 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.47.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

