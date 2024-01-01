Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,467 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Affirm were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 46.4% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 44.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 150,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 46,509 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 119.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

