Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

