Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

