Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.