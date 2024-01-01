Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

