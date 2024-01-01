Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.8% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $756.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.30. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $536.77 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

