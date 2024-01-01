Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 7,126 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.22 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
