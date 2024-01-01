Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 8,875 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

