AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.83.

AutoCanada Price Performance

ACQ stock opened at C$22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.38. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.6982343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

