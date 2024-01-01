Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 15,038 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,435. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

