AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of AT&T worth $259,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,285,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441,516. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.