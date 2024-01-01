Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

ARQQW opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

