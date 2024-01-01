Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 840,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,199,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Arhaus by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARHS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

