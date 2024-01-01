Analyzing Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brenntag has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brenntag and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 2 3 3 0 2.13 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 1 2 3 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $20.47 billion 0.66 $934.33 million $0.97 18.88 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $15.27 billion N/A -$1.66 billion ($0.18) -58.27

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 3.90% 15.01% 6.27% Vestas Wind Systems A/S -3.84% -19.65% -2.88%

Summary

Brenntag beats Vestas Wind Systems A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag



Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S



Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

