Analyzing MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MRI Interventions and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRI Interventions 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 4 1 0 2.20

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than MRI Interventions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.6% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MRI Interventions and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRI Interventions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LivaNova $1.02 billion 2.73 -$86.25 million $0.05 1,035.01

MRI Interventions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Profitability

This table compares MRI Interventions and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRI Interventions N/A N/A N/A LivaNova 0.27% 12.10% 6.41%

Summary

LivaNova beats MRI Interventions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MRI Interventions

MRI Interventions, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. The company has a strategic agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the neurosurgical device service, supply, and development; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB to provide navigation and laser ablation platforms for use in spine and neurosurgery. MRI Interventions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It also engages in research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

