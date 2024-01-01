Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) recently:

12/22/2023 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

12/12/2023 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2023 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,689. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

