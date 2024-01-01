Analysts Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target at $187.40

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,210,513. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.47.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

