Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $37.33

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

