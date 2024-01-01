American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.