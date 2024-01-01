Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ASPS stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.06.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
