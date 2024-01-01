Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

