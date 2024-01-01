Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

