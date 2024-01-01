All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 237,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 336.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $42.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

