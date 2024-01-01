Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $58.59 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $58.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00093871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00025671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,001,883,975 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.