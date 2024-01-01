4,843 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $460.70. The stock had a trading volume of 401,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $287.49 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

